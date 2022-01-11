Peach County Trojans celebrate their hometown Bulldog Kearis Jackson after UGA's historic win

Peach County High School celebrates a huge win with their very own Bulldog.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — It's great to be a Georgia Bulldog!

The University of Georgia made history as they took home the win against Alabama on Monday, January 10 for the 2020-2021 Championship. This the first win for the Bulldogs in over four decades.

Peach County High School's very own Kearis Jackson was a part of the victory. Jackson graduated from the high school in 2018, and now wears #10 as wide receiver at UGA.

The Trojans celebrated his contributions, and his high school coach Chad Campbell couldn't be more proud.

"For him to be a part of that win is something special that he'll always remember," says Coach Campbell. "He can share this with his community and his high school."