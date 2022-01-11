x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Peach County Trojans celebrate their hometown Bulldog Kearis Jackson after UGA's historic win

Peach County High School celebrates a huge win with their very own Bulldog.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — It's great to be a Georgia Bulldog!

The University of Georgia made history as they took home the win against Alabama on Monday, January 10 for the 2020-2021 Championship. This the first win for the Bulldogs in over four decades.

Peach County High School's very own Kearis Jackson was a part of the victory. Jackson graduated from the high school in 2018, and now wears #10 as wide receiver at UGA. 

The Trojans celebrated his contributions, and his high school coach Chad Campbell couldn't be more proud.

"For him to be a part of that win is something special that he'll always remember," says Coach Campbell. "He can share this with his community and his high school."

Go Dawgs!

Related Articles

In Other News

Milledgeville police sending summonses for drivers speeding on Highway 49, near school zone