'It's an honor for me': Peach County woman creates bears and quilts for fallen officials

Janice Davis has been making bears and quilts for the families of fallen workers since 2014

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A Peach County woman has a unique way of honoring fallen service workers.

As law enforcement and Bibb County officials mourn the deaths of Deputy Christopher Knight and Fire Investigator Ben Gleaton, Janice Davis is planning to honor them by making teddy bears and quilts for their families.

Davis first started making the bears and quilts for fallen soldiers in 2014, and has done the same for many police, military, and fire departments throughout Central Georgia.

Each bear and quilt includes articles of the fallen workers' clothing.

"It's just an honor for them to trust me to do it," said Davis. "It's an honor for me and sometimes there's tears, but no matter what's going on in my life that takes me to just like a different place. You know, to work on them and love on them and I talk to them and I pray over them."

Davis says anybody who would like their loved one to be honored can reach out to her.