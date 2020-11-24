Peach County woman faces additional charges after kids say she pointed gun at them

52-year-old Patricia Compton was arrested again Monday and charged with child cruelty and terroristic threats

BYRON, Ga. — A Peach County woman previously charged and released after she allegedly pointed a gun at two kids riding their bikes is now facing more charges.

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, 52-year-old Patricia Compton was arrested again Monday evening and charged with additional counts of aggravated assault, as well as child cruelty and terroristic threats.

All of the charges go back to Sunday afternoon when 12-year-old Kaleb Barnes and 13-year-old Ethan Hollis were riding their bikes in a Byron subdivision.

Barnes says they ride their bikes around the area all the time, but this time they went to see where the animal noises they heard were coming from.

An incident report says that’s when Compton, a neighbor in the subdivision, drove up to her property and pointed a gun at the two boys. She allegedly told them to "stop or I'll shoot you."

Hollis ran back to the home of Barnes’ grandparents, while Barnes stayed behind.

Barnes’ grandmother, Venita Kennedy, then went to the property and began recording what she saw on Facebook Live.

"When the officer was explaining the law to her, she then told the officer that if the kids had approached her, she would have shot them. This is what we're dealing with," said Kennedy.

In this case, Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says Compton can't claim self-defense because she was not in any danger.

"The basics of it is you have to feel threatened that somebody's about to do you serious bodily injury or death or serious damage to property," said Deese.

He says the confrontation happened in broad daylight, the kids did not have any weapons, and Compton did not wait for law enforcement to arrive.