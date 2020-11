An accident near Sardis Church Road is blocking lanes on I-75 southbound

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — A wreck on I-75 South in Peach County is blocking three of four lanes.

That's according to a Tweet from the Department of Transportation.

The accident is past Sardis Church Road. That's by mile marker 151.

It is expected to clear around 9 a.m.

For help with alternate routes call Georgia 511.