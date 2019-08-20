UPDATE, 9:40 p.m.:

Traffic is moving again after the accident involving three trucks and three cars, according to GA 511.

The scene is expected to be cleared by 11 p.m.

Five people are in the hospital after wreck in Peach County.

According to Penny Brooks with the Georgia Department of Transportation, before 8 p.m. Monday, two tractor-trailers and a tow truck collided at mile marker 151 between the Fort Valley-Byron interchange and Sardis Church Road interchange.

Brooks says a separate accident involving six cars also happened behind the tractor-trailer wreck.

She says five people were taken to the hospital. Wreckers are on the scene removing cars from the road.

