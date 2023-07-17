Animal rescue facility in Peach County to close this month, dozens of animals still need homes

An animal rescue center in Peach County is shutting down after more than a decade of helping dogs.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — The situation at Peach County Rescue and Rehab is 'ruff'. They need to find homes for 41 dogs by the end of the month.

"I can't, after all the money I've invested in them, put them in the same situation I took them out of," owner Tammy Fairchild said.

Fairchild says she has to close the center for dogs due to rising costs to run the place.

"In the world we're in today, it literally has bankrupted us," Fairchild said.

She says they average five to 10 new dogs a month. Her center paid for everything from vetting the animals to shots.

"Annually, the cost to run a facility like this is anywhere from $250,000 to $350,000 a year," Fairchild said.

Their closing leaves just one other option for animal surrenders in Peach County.

"(It's) a smaller facility than this and she stays full at capacity daily," Fairchild said.

In 2021, commissioners approved a site for their first animal-control center, but people in Peach County are still waiting.

"It's now just a matter of getting the quotes, prices and getting it budgeted. Then, we have to start looking at ordinances for the county to adopt," Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese said.

Deese says the county has a site, but he's not sure how soon the animal control center could open.

"They have several hundred acres they're looking at placing it on," Deese said.

Fairchild hopes their animal-control center opens soon for the sake of the animals.