CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — These students are making school history as the first class at Crossroad Christian Academy.

Jessica Turner had no doubts about it when she enrolled her daughter in their first grade.

"I want her to have those Christian morals and those values and, being in a smaller classroom, less bullying. It can be addressed quicker," Turner said.

The school is located next to Crossroad Bible Church off Marshall Mill Road.

Pastor Chet Cooper saw the need to offer religious education from his church community.

"As the church began to grow, that we should pray about starting a Christian school in Crawford County which has never had one' so we began the process of praying and working towards that about five years ago," Cooper said.

Crossroad Christian Academy has about 10 students enrolled now, but with almost 1,700 students in the district, it gives parents more options on where to send their kids to school.

While there have been several violent incidents and other problems at Crawford Schools in recent years, Headmaster Jeff Foster says the new school was built to offer faith-based education, not as an alternative.

"It's not a criticism of the public school system. We feel like Crawford County has a good school system but the public school system does not provide and cannot provide a Christian-based education," Foster said.

"We try to incorporate a Biblical world view into the lives of children in every subject they approach," Cooper said.

The school starts at grade K-4 through 12th grade. Turner plans to keep her daughter there until she graduates.

"I'm just glad that she came home yesterday, and she told that they pray in the morning, and that's not something you get at a public school," Turner said.

The cost to attend Crossroad Christian Academy is $300 a month or $3,600 a year.

There's a discounted price for families with more than one student enrolled.

Foster says spaces are still open for students to enroll.

RELATED: Bibb County Schools' massive summer cleaning operation begins

RELATED: Roberta Police Department helps Crawford High cheerleaders raise money for cheer camp



