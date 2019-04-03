FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Fort Valley family is safe, but their home on Wesley Chapel Road is completely destroyed after Sunday's storms.

Scooters on the sidewalk, debris on the deck, and the roof—ripped off.

RELATED: At least 14 dead after tornadoes hit Alabama

12-year old Dillan Barber and his family weren't home when the storm tore through their home.

When they got home they found stuffed animals, mattresses and the rest of their belongings in their backyard.

Their front door is now inside their kitchen.

MORE: WATCH: Transformers blow, debris flies as storm rips through downtown Macon

On Sunday night, instead of getting prepared for school on Monday morning, Barber is sifting through what's left of his bedroom, only finding a few of his prized possessions.

RELATED: Storm damage reports from across Central Georgia

"Everything is destroyed, all I found were a few of my eagles and my PS4, which I hope still works," Barber said.

No one in the Barber family was injured and they'll all be working together to pick up the pieces of their rural residence.

Barber says the family dog was at home when the storm blew through, but it made it out, unharmed.