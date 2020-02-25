FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Monday, the Fort Valley State University community came together to remember the life of Anitra Gunn with a candlelight vigil. Gunn was murdered a little more than a week ago, according to the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety.

Friends and faculty at Fort Valley State call Gunn a loving young lady who always had a smile on her face. During the vigil, people shared laughs and even shed some tears.

"We trust you, even though we don't always understand the circumstances that surround our lives," Paul Little, Pastor of Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church said.

Students, faculty, and staff are trusting in a higher power after the death of Anitra Gunn.

"She is one of the sweetest young ladies that I've ever met since I've been at the university," FVSU professor Bobby Dickey said.

More than 100 people packed The C.W. Pettigrew Center Monday night for a vigil to memorialize Gunn.

"Anitra was in both the Voices of Faith gospel choir and the university choir," Emily Carson said.

Carson says Gunn was one of the best sopranos in her choir. She remembers Gunn as a woman who loved to crack jokes with an infectious smile.

"Her presence in our choir is missed. It is not easy to lose someone unexpectedly," Carson said.

Throughout the program, people sang, hugged one another, even praying in silence at times.

"We all have questions as a result of this tragedy," Little said.

During the program, Little provided words of comfort to everyone in the room.

"In our tears, in our hurt, in our pain, we cannot allow Anitra's life to be treated like another person who was just snatched from this world," Little said, calling on everyone in the community to trust in God during this difficult time.

Before the vigil ended, everyone gathered outside to release balloons symbolizing Gunn gained a new set of wings in Heaven.

Gunn will be laid to rest this Saturday in Alabama.

