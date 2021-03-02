Peach County law enforcement is looking for the masked men who tried to rob students inside a Fort Valley State dorm overnight, and then shot one of them.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Peach County law enforcement is looking for the masked men who tried to rob students inside a Fort Valley State dorm overnight and then shot one of them.

Fort Valley State University's Police Department responded to an on-campus shooting early Tuesday morning, and students say they saw the victim being carried out through these doors on a stretcher to the ambulance.

It was a quiet afternoon on Fort Valley State University's campus, but early Tuesday morning by the residence halls, it was just the opposite.

Fort Valley State University junior Elijah Bradford said, "I was asleep until my phone was blowing up."

Students were startled when their phones got emails and text alerts warning them of a shooter.

Sophomore Marcus Lockhart said, "I woke up to the emails and phone calls. My mama said someone got shot over there and I was like, 'What?'"

It happened around 1 a.m., and students were on lockdown until about 6 a.m., according to one of the WILDCAT text alerts.

Sophomore Ashanna Goldwire said, "I texted my mom and she asked if I was OK, but it was in building 5 and I was in building 4, the building over."

Bradford also said, "I couldn't sleep once I got it, though."

According to Campus Police Chief Anita Allen, the shooting happened in a third-floor dorm room.

They say the victim was a senior who didn't live there but was playing video games with friends.

Goldwire also said, "The security guards wouldn't let us out of our rooms, so I couldn't see what was actually going on."

"We were all basically like, 'Why?'" said Bradford.

Campus police say they are still looking for the shooter, but the senior is in stable condition at a local hospital and classes have resumed.

Junior Charity Greene said, "Yeah, it was a little bit scary, because it could've been one of us."

Senior Brianna Hanpto said, "I missed my class this morning, but my teacher was pretty understanding."

According to campus police, the victim says two men wearing dark-colored clothing, masks, and hoods came into the room and tried to rob them.

Then, one them fired.

He said he didn't know them.

The two intruders were last seen leaving campus in a gray car.

"They take your temperature at the front gate and your ID, so I don't know how he was able to get here," said Goldwire.

The campus police are searching for suspects related to the shooting. If you have information, contact FVSU Police at 478-825-6500.