FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Lane family has grown peaches and pecans since 1908, but a lot has changed since then.

In the old days there were old fashioned simple peach stands. Now, you can shop in a huge air-conditioned store loaded with fresh Georgia-grown produce and Georgia-made products, eat at the restaurant, or just enjoy fresh peach ice cream and cobbler.

The building also contains a working peach packing operation that ships all over the country. During the season, a raised catwalk lets you watch the peaches travel from the orchard wagons through washing and grading, all the way to the final shipping boxes.

The Lanes now farm more than 6,000 acres of peaches and pecans, along with everything from muscadine and scuppernong grapes to strawberries, blueberries, and even apples.

