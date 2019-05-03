MUSELLA, Ga. — It's no secret freezing temperatures can have an impact on growing crops, and one fruit grower in Crawford County is preparing for the cold days ahead.

Dickey Farms has about 1,000 acres and 20 different varieties of peaches.

Co-owner Lee Dickey says cold weather inching closer to 28 degrees can be deadly for those crops.

"They can handle sometimes a little bit lower, and then once it's a small peach freezing temperatures can definitely cause damage," said Dickey.

Dickey says the peach trees that are further along in the blooming process have a higher chance of dying.

"It's still really small, but that's a small peach growing in the center of that bloom there," said Dickey.

Last year, Dickey says a cold snap killed off 50 percent of their peaches, and there wasn't much the farm could about it.

"You know we might get through it with no damage or it could be really bad," said Dickey.

At first glance it looks like a white blanket is covering an entire field at the farm. But if you take a look underneath it, Dickey says the blanket protects a field of strawberries.

"You hope that this keeps the frost off and will hopefully give you an extra three to four degrees under those blankets," said Dickey.

Dickey says they have about 20,000 different strawberry plants to protect.

He says between the strawberries and peaches growing, he's going to stay optimistic.

"Well I hope we got a full crop of peaches and a full crop of strawberries. That would be ideal," said Dickey.

Dickey says a smaller farm can prepare for the cold by using something like a wind machine to blow off the frost.

He also says farms can run overhead irrigation or burn hay bails to create smoke that traps in the ground temperature.