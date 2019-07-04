FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Nestled in Fort Valley is a home and wedding venue that could possibly be hitting the big screen soon.

Lisa Hudson of Hudson Valley Farm says their 13-acre property was first used as a wedding venue for her daughter three years ago.

"She finally said, 'I think we can have a beautiful wedding at the house' and I said, 'yes we can', and that's how it started," said Hudson.

Since then, there have been 20 to 30 weddings, and the Hudsons decided to get a business license to make it official.

"In 2017, by that time, we had about a dozen weddings booked and so we got a business license and started a business," she said.

When people started tagging her in a Facebook post encouraging people in Peach County to sign up for Georgia Camera Ready, she felt it was meant to be.

"People are always asking us about having different events out here. We've got a lot of different areas, like we got the big open field, we've got the shelter, we've got the house with the ginormous porch," Hudson said.

For her property to be considered, she will have to submit pictures to the Byron Welcome Center, where Selina Hall will make the final decision for the website submissions.

"Ponds, fields, anything that can be used for any movie plot, that's what we're looking for," said Hall.

Hudson says she plans to get pictures taken soon, but for now, she has a wedding to set up.

"At the end of the day, at night when everything is broken down, we just sit down and relax and just think how perfect everything was even with rain today, it's going to be a perfect day," said Hudson.

Hudson says they are all booked for the rest of this spring and will continue hosting weddings in the fall.

As of today, there are no submissions from Peach County.

To check out the Georgia Camera Ready site or submit your property, check out the website here.