FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Peach County grand jury has indicted seven people accused in a sex scandal at Fort Valley State University.

They are the same seven people named in arrest warrants released last year by District Attorney David Cooke.

RELATED: FVSU sex scandal suspects include Houston Co. asst. principal, Crisp commissioner

The grand jury indicted the seven on March 28, according to the indictments.

The new charges against each suspect vary slightly from those listed in last year’s warrants.

Alecia Johnson, a former executive assistant to the Fort Valley State president, is accused of arranging sex acts between at least one woman and six men. Johnson is also accused of prostitution herself.

According to indictments, the grand jury charged her with six counts of prostitution, four counts of pimping and two counts of solicitation.

RELATED: Fort Valley State sex scandal suspects surrender themselves to police

PHOTOS: Fort Valley State University sex scandal mugshots Alecia Johnson, 48 Ernest Harvey, 47 Kenneth Howard, 56 Ryan Jenkins, 31 Devonte Little, 26 Charles Jones, 57 Arthur James Nance, 46

These men each face one count of solicitation of sodomy and two counts of pandering

Ernest Harvey, 47, of Kathleen. When charged last year, Harvey was an assistant principal at the Huntington Middle School. He is no longer listed on the school's website, and spokeswoman Beth McLaughlin said he no longer works for the district.

Kenneth Howard, 57, of Riceboro. He is the city manager in Hinesville.

Ryan Jenkins, 32, of Albany.

Charles Jones, 58, of Fort Valley. He is Fort Valley State's former director of government and corporate relations and former chief legal officer.

Devontae Little, 26, of Warner Robins.

and Arthur James Nance Jr., 46, of Cordele. He is vice chairman of the Crisp County Commission.

The charges came after a nearly year-long investigation by the GBI.

No trial date has been set.