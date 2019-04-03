CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — What looked like a possible tornado ripped through Peach and Crawford County Sunday afternoon during a round of strong storms.

"I saw a funnel cloud, I saw it touch down," said Timothy Gaines. "I could see it coming, in the distance coming, and I knew it was coming fast, and I told my family to get in and go."

Timothy Gaines lives on Greer Road, just on the Crawford County side of the Crawford-Peach County line.

On Sunday afternoon, he got his family out just in time. The storm barely grazed his house.

His neighbor, only about 100 yards away, wasn't so lucky.

"Just been trying to check on my neighbors, because I knew they got hit pretty hard," Gaines said.

That's putting it lightly.

The home was flattened, and a woman was there when it happened.

Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese says she escaped without major injuries.

"I was glad that she was alive, because God knows, she's my spiritual sister, and I'm glad she's alive," Lewis said.

Sharon Lewis lives in the next house down; her home is still standing.

But it's not completely unscathed. The storm blew out some of her windows and collapsed a part of her roof.

"My friend said, 'I'm gonna go out and see what's going on,' and then she called me back, and I could tell from her voice it wasn't good," Lewis said.

But she didn't suffer alone.

Before Lewis even saw her house, her community of Jehovah's Witnesses began to put it back together, some still in their Sunday's best.

"Changing my clothes, coming back, boarding up the windows and securing the place," Albert Tookes said, on the work left to be done.

Though Lewis says it's a little overwhelming, the way forward is simple.

"Faith, my relationship with my God, Jehovah and his son Jesus Christ and most importantly my spiritual family," Lewis said.