MACON, Ga. — After deliberating for about an hour, a Peach County jury has acquitted Lonnie Shaw of charges stemming from a case in 2016 where he was shot by Deputy Brandon Williams.

About the verdict, Macon Judicial Circuit District Attorney David Cooke said, “While we respect the jury’s verdict, we stand by the evidence we presented in this case. Mr. Shaw is fortunate to have his freedom, and that his injuries weren’t more severe after he chose to answer the door holding a gun knowing police officers were on the other side. Our men and women in law enforcement have a right to protect themselves so they can return home to their families each night. Intentionally bringing a gun to greet these officers could have resulted in the loss of multiple lives. I am grateful no one died.”

Here’s a quick recap on the case history, abridged from the story mentioned above:

On May 31, 2016, Lonnie Shaw was shot by a Peach County deputy on his doorstep around 3 a.m. after police say he drew his weapon first, but he says he never pointed his gun at them.

He was then charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm while committing a felony for the incident.

Days later, the reason why officers showed up at his house was released. They were there to notify him that his stepson was in the hospital with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Reports showed law enforcement know Shaw well because of prior incidents.

Then, in September 2016, District Attorney David Cooke decided not to charge Williams, charging Shaw instead.

In February 2019, Shaw released his home surveillance footage from that night to 13WMAZ.

It doesn't appear to show that the deputies gave Shaw any verbal orders, like telling him to drop the gun.

Shaw also gave 13WMAZ video obtained by his lawyer that appears to show Deputy Williams' interview with the GBI.

Williams tells the agent that Shaw 'spun around' to get a better view of him and his partner.

"He was going to shoot me or my partner, I was scared," said Williams. "He was coming up and beginning to point... and then he turned his body like this like he was trying to get to the other side to get like a better shot on us."

But the video never shows Shaw spinning around. Fast forward to April, when the trial began.

Shaw faced 25 years in prison if convicted on both charges.