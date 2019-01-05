BYRON, Ga. — The Georgia State Patrol says a Warner Robins man died after his car crossed the center line and struck another vehicle on Highway 49 in Peach County.
It happened just after 10 a.m. Wednesday near W E Green Parkway.
According to a state patrol news release, Charles Curtis, age 31, was heading west but crossed over and collided with a vehicle heading east.
He later died at the Navicent Medical Center in Peach County.
The state patrol says they're still investigating, but that Curtis was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the second vehicle was also treated at an area hospital.
RELATED: Putnam County mail carrier killed in accident