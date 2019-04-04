FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Along Highway 49 in Fort Valley, you can still see remnants of a fiery crash that took the lives of three people the night of March 30. Two of those people were Fort Valley State University students and the third was the driver of an 18-wheeler, Georgia Harris.

Harris was from Colorado where the rest of her family still lives, but she recently moved to Macon with her best friend for her job three years ago.

Her daughter, Amanda Counterman, says the move was tough, but necessary for her trucking job.

"Jobs were easier for her line of work down here. She wanted a more regional job instead of coast to coast and being gone for so long," said Counterman.

Harris was only 30 minutes away from home when the crash happened. She died along with her favorite passenger, her dog Mabel.

"It's like being punched and not being able to catch your breath, that's the only way I can describe it. Something is gone, our light is gone, something out of us is gone," said Counterman.

She says Harris' selflessness is what the family will miss most.

"She was the type of person who would've done anything for anybody. The first one to help, the first one to do whatever she could and put herself last," Counterman said.

Counterman says that Harris loved driving her truck, and she was the type of person who would stop to help anyone in need.