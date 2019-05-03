FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Peach County man says lights from Pure Flavor's giant greenhouse are a nuisance that's damaging his home's value.

Thomas Kempton filed a lawsuit against Pure Flavor -- a Canadian vegetable company -- Peach County, and its building and licensing department.

He's asking the company to stop shining its lights onto his property all night and he's asking the county to enforce its laws to stop Pure Flavor's "nuisance."

Pure Flavor grows tomatoes and cucumbers in the $105 million greenhouse, which opened in October. They say around 100 people live around there.

But some neighbors have complained to county officials that the greenhouse lights shine onto their properties and even into their homes.

Kempton, who lives on Mathews Road just west of Pure Flavor, says the lights are on from 1-6 a.m. every day.

He calls the bright lights a nuisance and a trespass and essentially a "taking" of his property without compensation.

Several neighbors have also complained to Peach County commissioners, but so far, they've not taken any action.

In January, a company spokesman said they were aware of neighbors' concerns and doing everything they could to reduce the problems.