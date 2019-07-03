FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Just a week ago, this pecan farm in Fort Valley was running smoothly.

That's until tornadoes swept through the county on Sunday evening, and this farm was in its path.

Peach County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Agency Director Jeff Doles said certain roads in Fort Valley were affected more than others.

"It went across to Vinson Road where a barn and some pecan wagons were damaged and trees were down and a road was blocked," he said.

Over county lines, the damage was more drastic.

"Our friends in Crawford County right on the county line had several homes that were damaged and some injuries," Doles said.

One of the people injured was Peach County High School teacher Vanessa Daniely, who lost her home and suffered a broken ankle.

The school has since started to collect donations for her at their front office.

"The kids love her, we all love her, we just pray for her and a speedy recovery so she can get back here real soon," said Cynthia Turner, who's compiled the donations so far.

Peach County Schools Superintendent Lionel Brown says Daniely is recovering from her ankle surgery with family.

"We've received monetary donations, and clothing and bedding. We actually have a donation of a storage unit so we can store those items that we are receiving for her for a short period of time," said Turner.

The school is still collecting donations and will write one big check for Daniely.

If you'd like to donate, bring money or items to Peach County High School on Campus Drive in Fort Valley.