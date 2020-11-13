School of the Week: Crawford County High

Band Director Bruce Fisher started with 20 students when he took the position three years ago. Now he has close to 60 members in the marching band.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Crawford County High School's band sounds much different now than it did three years ago.

"I never thought that we would've gotten this far honestly, especially as seniors looking back," senior Cameron Thiessen said.



Thiessen and his classmates, Gary Bryan and Colton Brewster, say it's all because of their band director Bruce Fisher.

"Fisher knows what he's doing, he knows what he's talking about. He definitely cares about us kids," Bryan said.

"No one really had any desire to kind of improve their performance, but when Mr. Fisher joined actually, he started pushing us and pushing and now we actually want to play better and do better and learn new instruments and basically do the best performance we can," Brewster said.

"We started it was small. It was 20-22 maybe at the high school and last week we marched maybe 50, 52, 53," Fisher said.

Fisher says his mission was to challenge his students with more advanced music and to make sure they contributed to local events

"We're doing all kinds of different music. We're doing swing music, we're doing jazz stuff, we're doing old rock and roll. We're doing old 60's music and we're touching the soul," Fisher said.

They've performed for the Chamber of Commerce, at the Roberta Talent Show and of course, football games -- where junior Emma Hodges says people notice their work the most.

"We want to give back to them. This is their band too, and there's no better feeling in the world than seeing everybody happy with what we're doing," Hodges said.

"I see they're proud. People notice it. They're making a difference," Fisher said.