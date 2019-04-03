CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Monday afternoon, blue skies hovered over Crawford County, which was a stark contrast to the afternoon prior.

Sunday afternoon, a tornado outbreak devastated parts of Central Georgia, including Crawford and Peach Counties.

National Weather Service surveyors assessed the damage to give Crawford County Emergency Management Agency Director Rick Sharon information on Sunday afternoon's tornado.

"This tornado was an EF-2 tornado with a spin rotation of 115 mph, moving about 30-35 mph," Sharon said.

Those strong winds left some homes a total loss, like the one on Greer Road, a key spot in Sunday's outbreak.

"We got some eyewitness reports that they saw the tornado, however to my understanding, this is the first location that it touched down," Sharon said, standing in front of the devastated home on Greer Road.

The tornado traveled just over a mile on the ground to Wesley Chapel Road, where it made the Dawson's home a total loss.

"There was a double car garage, an apartment right here, of course a big tall roof," Dawson said.

Safe to say Sunday put the power of mother nature in perspective.

"You work so hard on something like this and in a split second its gone," Dawson said.

The National Weather Service has not yet confirmed how wide the tornado was.

