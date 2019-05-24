CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE | Crawford County Superintendent Brent Lowe says there were 15 students and the bus driver on-board at the time of the accident.

All of them were taken to the Medical Center of Peach County as a precaution. Lowe says no one was injured.

Sheriff Lewis Walker says the bus was going west on Highway 80 and nicked the back end of a boat attached to a pickup truck going eastbound.

The bus driver then lost control and the bus went down an embankment into a ravine. The investigation into the accident is ongoing.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bus accident that happened late Friday afternoon.

According to office administrator Sherrie McCollum, it happened on Highway 80 near Knoxville Store.

McCollum noted it was the last day of school for Crawford County students.

Pictures sent in to the newsroom by 13WMAZ viewer Billy Mays show the bus off the road and a group of students standing outside of it.

