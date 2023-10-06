Just Peachy! Peach Fest blossoms in Byron

The event was to honor peach farmers in the area, and showcase Peach County and the cities of Byron and Fort Valley.

BYRON, Ga. — Things were 'just peachy' in Byron on Saturday as the city celebrated the 37th annual Georgia Peach Festival.

Several events were scheduled for the whole family, like helicopter rides, teddy bear making booths, and even an art contest!

The contest was for ages 5-15, and the winner was Elly Walden! Elly even handed out signed copies of her art.

There were also lots of yummy treats to snack on, like ice cream, peach lemonade, peach pie, peach cobbler, peach bread, and more.

Live music was also played on the main stage at North Peach Park, including Mary Kate Farmer and Paul Carreker, AKA 'Big Daddy.'