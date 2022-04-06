Peach Festival continues in Fort Valley with Peach Parade

The parade started at Fort Valley's Youth Center of Excellence parking lot, made it's way down Riley and Miller streets.

PEACH COUNTY, Ga. — As Central Georgia heads into the second day of the Peach Festival, what is a festival without a parade!

The colorful parade bought out the young and old.

Hundreds crowded Fort Valley sidewalks as the festival welcomed marching bands, peach themed floats and dozens of classic cars.

The parade started at Fort Valley's Youth Center of Excellence parking lot, made it's way down Riley and Miller streets, through downtown Fort Valley and back to the youth center.

13WMAZ got to catch up with contestants from Little Miss Peach.

"Like a queen. There were so many people out there watching us. Hopefully we helped promote the peach industry. Everyone's going to come today, have a great time. We'll see some familiar faces from the parade here at the festival today," Lindsey Westberry said.