Peach Festival wraps up in Bryon with live music

Matt Rogers will perform at 9 p.m. and the festival will end at 11 p.m. Saturday.

BYRON, Ga. — Despite the weather, hundred of people still made their way out to Byron to enjoy the last day of the Peach Festival.

Patricia Smith says she was not familiar with the Peach Festival until someone told her about it a few days ago.

Smith enjoyed all of the food and vendors with her daughter and three grandchildren.

She says this is the first festival she's been to since the pandemic began and it feels good to be out.

"I have cabin fever! I've not really been out other than to go to work, because I'm a school teacher. But yeah, this is a breath of fresh air to be out here," Smith said.