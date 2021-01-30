Farmers were worried about a warmer and drier winter due to La Niña.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Peach farmers across Central Georgia were nervous about this winter season due to a predicted weather pattern known as La Niña.

"There’s not a lot you can do. We’re farmers, we’re at the mercy of the weather," said Mark Sanchez, CEO of Lane Southern Orchards.

This would have made for a warmer winter, which would ruin the peaches.

"It means water in the Pacific Ocean is cooling off and that affects how the jet stream works, keeping the colder air bottled up in Canada," said 13WMAZ meteorologist Austin Chaney.

La Niña has not been acting the way it should.

"This year, it’s the jet stream is not working the right way, allowing for that colder air to spill down further to the south," said Chaney.

That colder air is exactly what the peach trees need.

According to Sanchez, they need at least 650 “chill hours” to set the trees up for a good bloom.

"All peaches need a certain amount of chilling during the winter time. Chilling is defined as 45 degrees or below for a certain number of hour."

Sanchez said the peach trees at Lane Southern Orchard have received about 750 hours so far.

They're now focusing on when it warms up, because once it does, it has to stay warm.

"If you have a freeze event later in March or April with the small fruit on the tree, that’s devastating," said Sanchez, but he thinks this will be a good peach season.

"We’re eternal optimists, so you always think the weather’s going to be perfect."