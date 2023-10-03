Peaches to Beaches Yard Sale Kick Off Day 1

The yard sale features official vendors selling everything from antiques, locally crafted items, food and more.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — The longest yard sale in Georgia has returned.

The 17th annual Peaches to the Beaches Yard Sale started Friday and continues on until Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The route for the yard sale is along Georgia highway 341 in multiple counties.

As you are traveling during this event, look for the official site banners and official vendor yard signs which will be located along Highway 341 for places to stop and shop.

The yard sale features official vendors selling everything from antiques, locally crafted items, food and more.

Brianna Bennett started attending the event with her mother three years ago and now has her own personal business out.