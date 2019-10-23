MACON, Ga. — It's been a little over a month since the launch of Peacing Together, a reporting project about solutions to youth violence that includes 13WMAZ, the Center for Collaborative Journalism, The Telegraph, Georgia Public Broadcasting Macon.

We’ve aired stories about youth who shared their experiences living with violence, community members and family members who have suffered as a result of youth violence, and those who are offering solutions to address the issue.

As a part of the continuing conversation, Peacing Together partners will host four tables at the second On the Table gathering on Wednesday, October 30.

The Community Foundation of Central Georgia and the Knight Foundation are sponsoring On the Table. The event is an opportunity for community members to gather and discuss issues they care about over a meal. Last year, nearly 5,000 people gathered at more than 600 tables at On The Table.

Peacing Together partners will host tables at:

Mercer Village, at 8 a.m.

Shurling Library, at 1 p.m.

Lanford Library, at 1 p.m.

Center for Collaborative Journalism, at 6:30 pm

People interested in joining the discussion may get additional information and sign up at the On the Table website.

The CCJ and its partners hosted tables at last year’s inaugural event. The idea for this year’s collaborative reporting project is a result of what came from the 2018 event.

“There was a follow-up survey of participants and the overwhelming thing that adults and kids listed as a pressing issue for the community was violence, crime and public safety,” Mercer CCJ director Debbie Blankenship said.

In reporting so far, we have heard from community members who want to help.

If you can’t join Peacing Together on October 30 at one of the four tables, you can still share your thoughts through this survey.

