MACON, Ga. — Through a partnership with Mercer's Center for Collaborative Journalism, Georgia Public Broadcasting and the Macon Telegraph, we will seek out many voices over the next year and ask the question: What is the cost of youth violence? The project is named Peacing Together.

MORE: Peacing Together: Seeking solutions to youth violence in Central Georgia

“My name is Reginald Thomas. I’m a lieutenant with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and I also volunteer coach football for Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation.”

Wearing the badge wasn’t enough for Lt. Thomas.

“To me, the best way to give back was to get involved with youth sports because it teaches kids discipline,” he said.

A type of discipline that all kids need, according to him.

“I want people to understand that all of our kids are at-risk,” said Thomas. “We’re letting more of our music, our reality TV shows raise our kids, instead of the old-fashioned way where parents were the head of the household.”

To bring focus back to the family, Thomas hits the football field.

“I let them know I’m your coach, but I’m also your big brother, your uncle, your daddy, whatever you need me to be at that time, and to let you know that I’m human and I do care about YOU not just the football player,” he said.

It’s that caring feeling that keeps Coach Thomas coming back season after season.

“I want to have the opportunity to make a difference in their life and also let them know that law enforcement is your friend,” he said. “We want the best for you as well. We’re not out here to just lock you up or chase you down. We’re here to see you get better… I want to see you be successful.”

Lt. Thomas has been volunteer coaching youth football for 29 years.

