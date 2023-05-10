'See you at the fair': Pearson Farm brings a variety pecans to the Georgia Grown Building

Pearson Farm is a fifth-generation business, and have been in business since 1885. At the fair, you'll see some of their pecan delights.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair brings in more than 500,000 people each year. A popular staple during fair time is the food.

One of the well-known buildings at the fairgrounds is the Georgia Grown Building. It's a building where locally owned businesses come to share their items, and Pearson Farm in Fort Valley will surely be on the shelves.

"You can see these trees are just loaded with nuts. Right now at the farm, we are really gearing up for harvest which will begin mid-October," Lanier Pearson said.

Harvest season is right around the corner for pecan farmers in Georgia. According to the USDA, in 2022, Georgia had the highest pecan production at 126,000,000 pounds. Pearson says you can tell when they are close to being done.

"They are obviously not quite ready for harvest, but they will be soon, and you can see this limb is just hanging down almost touching the ground and that is because it is so heavy right now," Pearson said.

"We sell some of our favorite best-selling products," Ashley Young said.

Elliot halves and pecan pieces are top sellers for the farm, but a farm representative will taste how well you choose to use them.

"One of the highlights for us is that Pearson sponsors the pecan recipe contest and then we get to be a judge," Young said.

Young says Pearson Farm has been a sponsor for at least five years. The contest is about who can make the best dish, which includes pecans.