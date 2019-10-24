MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a man shot Wednesday night.

According to Sergeant Clay Williams, at least one man was shot near the scene on Pebble Street. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

No word on the person’s condition.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13WMAZ for updates as they come in.

