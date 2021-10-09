Pedal faster: Bike Walk Macon plans bike parade during Open Streets

Those attending are encouraged to come early to decorate their bikes.

MACON, Georgia — Those looking for some fun in Macon can enjoy a nice bike ride this weekend.

Family and friends can have a good time this Sunday at the Bike Walk Macon bike parade during Open Streets Macon.

The event will start at 2 p.m. at the intersection of the Briarcliff Hub, just past Clinton Road. All ages and skill levels are welcome.

Those attending are encouraged to come early to decorate their bikes.

Engagement Coordinator Koryn Young says it's a chance for folks to enjoy the area they live in.

"Everybody should come out and see what it's like to have access to your streets," Young said. "It's just an opportunity to see what it would be like if we shut the streets to cars and opened them up to people"