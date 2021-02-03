Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while sitting in the road on Pio Nono Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb county man is dead after getting hit by a car.
The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 11:30 Monday night on Pio Nono Avenue near Glendale Avenue.
Deputies say they were responding to a call about a 29-year-old man sitting in the road.
While on their way, they heard that a car hit the man. The sheriff's office says a 42-year-old man hit him while driving north in a Kia Optima on Pio Nono.
The 29-year-old died at the scene.
The road is back open after being closed for a few hours for the investigation.
No one else got hurt.
Anyone with information about this incident can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.