x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Central Georgia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports, and more | Macon, Georgia | 13WMAZ.com

Local News

Pedestrian dies after being hit by car while sitting in the road on Pio Nono Avenue

Deputies say they were responding to a call of a man sitting in the road. While on their way, they heard that a car hit the man

MACON, Ga. — A Bibb county man is dead after getting hit by a car.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 11:30 Monday night on Pio Nono Avenue near Glendale Avenue.

Deputies say they were responding to a call about a 29-year-old man sitting in the road.

While on their way, they heard that a car hit the man. The sheriff's office says a 42-year-old man hit him while driving north in a Kia Optima on Pio Nono.

The 29-year-old died at the scene. 

The road is back open after being closed for a few hours for the investigation.

No one else got hurt. 

Anyone with information about this incident can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

Related Articles