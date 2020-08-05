MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accident that left a male pedestrian dead Thursday night.

According to a news release, it happened in the parking lot of Tom’s Mart on Mercer University Drive around 9:30 p.m.

Witnesses told deputies that the man was riding with two other people to the convenience store.

The driver stopped in the parking lot and the man got out of the vehicle.

The driver then decided to pull into a parking space, and the man who got out thought he was being left behind.

As the driver pulled forward, the man ran towards the car, tried to open the rear door, fell and was run over.

The man later died from his injuries.

The accident is still under investigation, the victim has not been identified yet, and there are no charges pending at this time.

