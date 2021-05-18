Pedestrian dies after being hit on Highway 247 in Houston County

A man was hit and killed on Highway 247 near Elberta Road.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A person is dead after getting hit by a car in Houston County Monday night.

Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin says he got the call around 11 p.m.

He says a man was hit and killed on Highway 247 near Elberta Road.

Galpin says right now they’re still working to identify the person and get in touch with their family.

There is no information on what led up to the accident at this time. Law enforcement says they will release more information on the accident later Tuesday morning.