MACON, Ga. — A man is now dead after getting hit by a pick-up truck in Washington County.

According to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran, a Ford F150 hit a pedestrian around 10 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of North Main Street in Tennille.

Cochran says the victim, 38-year-old Ronnie Peeler of Tennille, had severe head trauma after the accident.

He died at a trauma center in Augusta Sunday morning.