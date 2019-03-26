MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Coroner's Office needs help identifying a woman hit and killed Monday night.

Coronor Leon Jones says a woman was hit by a Dodge Ram truck near Millerfield Road and Jeffersonville Road on Monday. Jones says the woman appears to be in her early 40s.

The woman was pronounced dead at the Medical Center, Navicent Health Emergency Room.

According to Sgt. Clay Williams with the Bibb Sheriff's Office, the wreck is still under investigation and the driver was at the scene when investigators arrived.

Anyone with information on the woman's identity is asked to call Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley at 478-731-7381.