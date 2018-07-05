Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley says a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian early Monday morning at Vineville Avenue and Forest Avenue in Macon.

Deputies say the victim is 46 year-old Teresa Lynn Reynolds of Macon.

Deputy Coroner Miley believes Reynolds was already lying in the roadway when the vehicle hit her.

Miley pronounced her dead at the scene at 1:20 a.m.

Deputy Clay Williams with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle that hit Reynolds did not stay at the scene, so anyone who noticed suspicious activity in the area between midnight and 12:30 a.m. Monday morning should call investigators at 478-751-7500.

© 2018 WMAZ