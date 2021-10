GDOT says all lanes of 224 are blocked until 2:30 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car on Shiloh Church Road and Georgia 224 in Macon County.

That's according to Macon County Deputy Coroner Kenny Welch.

The Georgia Department of Transportation says all lanes of Georgia 224 are blocked until 2:30 a.m. Sunday and suggests using an alternate route.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.