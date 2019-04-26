One person is in the hospital after being hit by a train in Cordele.

According to Sheriff Billy Hancock with the Crisp County Sheriff's Office, a pedestrian was struck by a train on 13th Avenue and Greer Street just before 8 p.m. Thursday night.

According to the Cordele Police Department, a CSX train was headed west when it struck a person allegedly on or near the tracks.

The pedestrian is in critical condition and was taken to Crisp Regional Hospital. His identification is still unknown at this time.

Cordele Police Chief Lewis Green said, “This is an unfortunate accident and we are working to determine what happened. We are also trying to identify this young man and contact his family as soon as possible.”

A Facebook post from the Cordele Police Department urges drivers to avoid the area as traffic will be diverted.