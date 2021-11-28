Pedestrian hit, killed in Macon on Millerfield Road

60-year-old Debbie Pearson of Macon, was hit while trying to cross Millerfield Road, towards Jim's Food Mart.

MACON, Ga. — A woman was hit and killed Sunday morning in Macon on Millerfield Road, before the intersection with Jeffersonville Road.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just before 7 a.m.

60-year-old Debbie Pearson, was hit while trying to cross Millerfield Road, towards Jim's Food Mart.

According to Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley, Pearson was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to Coroner Leon Jones, this brings the number of pedestrian deaths in Macon to 14 this year.

There are currently no charges for the driver. This incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500 or call the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.