Pedestrian hit, killed on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hawkinsville Road Saturday evening.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hawkinsville Road.
The release says a vehicle was traveling south on Hawkinsville Road when the driver suddenly saw a male individual walking in the road. Deputies say the driver was unable to avoid a collision.
According to the release, 50-year-old Richard Lee Vanlandingham was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.