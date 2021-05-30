Pedestrian hit, killed on Hawkinsville Road in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened on the 5500 block of Hawkinsville road around 10:25 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit and killed on Hawkinsville Road Saturday evening.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 10:25 p.m. in the 5500 block of Hawkinsville Road.

The release says a vehicle was traveling south on Hawkinsville Road when the driver suddenly saw a male individual walking in the road. Deputies say the driver was unable to avoid a collision.

According to the release, 50-year-old Richard Lee Vanlandingham was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.