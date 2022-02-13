Pedestrian hit, killed on Hillcrest Avenue in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 10 p.m.

MACON, Ga. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Macon Saturday night.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 10 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.

A 26-year-old driver was heading east on Hillcrest Avenue when he hit the man.

The sheriff's office says someone called it in after seeing a man laying in the road.

Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the man dead on the scene.