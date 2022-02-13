Pedestrian hit, killed on Hillcrest Avenue in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A 53-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car in Macon Saturday night.
According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, it happened just after 10 p.m. on Hillcrest Avenue.
A 26-year-old driver was heading east on Hillcrest Avenue when he hit the man.
The sheriff's office says someone called it in after seeing a man laying in the road.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley pronounced the man dead on the scene.
This accident is still under investigation. If you have any information, you can call the Bibb Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.