Pedestrian hit, killed on Mercer University Drive

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a hit-and-run accident on Mercer University Drive.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 7 a.m. near the Georgia Department of Labor office.

This is the second deadly hit-and-run accident in about seven hours in Macon. Just before midnight Friday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway.

