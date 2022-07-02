x
Pedestrian hit, killed on Mercer University Drive

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a hit-and-run accident on Mercer University Drive.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says it happened just after 7 a.m. near the Georgia Department of Labor office.  

This is the second deadly hit-and-run accident in about seven hours in Macon. Just before midnight Friday night, a pedestrian was hit and killed on Eisenhower Parkway. 

This is a developing story. Stick with 13WMAZ for updates.

