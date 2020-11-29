Pedestrian hit, killed on Thanksgiving after trying to cross the street to get some leftovers

The crash involved two cars and a pedestrian, there was one fatality.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit and killed in Milledgeville on Thanksgiving after attempting to cross the street to get a plate of leftovers.

According to a GSP report, John Simmons was walking across Vinson Highway from the east side near Thompson Street when he was hit by a car driven by Shurn Chatman.

Simmons was hit around 11 p.m. and was thrown over 100 feet.

Driver Stacey Collins was following too closely behind Chatman and rear-ended the car, according to the report.

Simmons was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chatman says he didn't see Simmons, and stayed at the scene. He voluntarily gave a blood sample for testing.

A witness says he saw Simmons walking south on the east side of Vinson Highway. He says he pulled over to give him some leftover Thanksgiving food. Simmons then tried to cross the street without looking and was hit.