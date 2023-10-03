Pedestrian hit on I-75 in Byron, lanes blocked

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, a man walking along the interstate was hit by a vehicle.

BYRON, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit near the 146 exit of I-75 in Byron on Saturday, blocking 2 lanes of traffic.

According to Peach County Sheriff Terry Deese, a man walking along the interstate was hit by a vehicle, near the Warner Robins exit.

He said the investigation was still ongoing, and further details would be released at a later time.

Georgia 511 reports an incident at that location, and says that 2 of the 3 lanes on I-75 Southbound at SR 247 Conn./Centerville Road are blocked off.

They estimate the road will be clear again around 1:15 p.m.