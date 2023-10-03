33-year-old pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Russell Parkway

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A pedestrian was hit by a car on Russell Parkway, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
The accident happened just after 6 a.m. in the 700 block of Russell Parkway. 33-year-old James Manning was crossing Russell Parkway when he was hit by a 2017 Dodge Ram driven by 40-year-old Zachary Floyd.
Manning was unresponsive and was taken to a local hospital. He is currently in critical condition.
The accident is under investigation by Warner Robins Police Department. Sgt. Pippio is the lead crash investigator.