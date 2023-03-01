Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit on Rice Mill Road

No one else was injured during the incident.

MACON, Ga. — A man is in critical condition after being hit on Rice Mill Road on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. on Rice Mille Roade near Sherry Drive according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

They say a Toyota Camry, driven by a 45-year-old man, was navigating the curve near Sherry Drive when he hit a 55-year-old man walking in the road.

The 55-year-old was transported to Atrium Health Navicent and is listed to be in critical condition.

