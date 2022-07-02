Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Eisenhower Parkway

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before midnight Friday night.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit-and-run accident on Eisenhower Parkway.

According to a release from the sheriff's office, this was called into the Macon-Bibb 911 Center just before midnight Friday night.

Based on witness statements, a man was walking across the westbound lanes of Eisenhower Parkway, near its intersection with C Street, when he was hit by a white vehicle. A second vehicle traveling behind the white vehicle also hit the man.

The sheriff's office says the driver of the white vehicle, possibly a Chevrolet Camaro, left while the driver of the second vehicle stopped.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will not be released until family is notified.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.